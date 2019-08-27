The property is on Stripe Road in Tickhill.

Dive into this stunning family home with swimming pool and gym for £1.1 million

This beautiful six-bedroom house in Tickhill also boasts a playroom and bar area.

Check out these pictures and get more details from property experts Zoopla here.

Take a dip in this lovely pool

1. Swimming pool

Rustle up some family meals in this sleek kitchen

2. Kitchen

Enjoy meals overlooking the gardens.

3. Dining area

Relax in this luxurious room

4. Sitting room

