Cyclists are ready for 24-hour challenge to help repair iconic Clumber Park bridge

Four hardy Clumber Park employees are taking part in a gruelling 24-hour cycling challenge this weekend to try and raise £20,000 towards repair costs for the park's ornamental bridge.

The bridge was damaged by vandals last March but initial repairs will be covered by the park's insurance.

However, while the scaffolding is in place for the bridge repair work, park staff want to grab the chance to carry out restoration to other areas of the bridge that is also essential but which is not covered by the insurance policy.

And this was where the idea of the fund-raising bike ride came in.

Torri Crapper, supporter engagement manager at the park, Kate Stark, Sara Gacem and Claire Sarris are the four who will be taking on the pedal-pushing challenge.

And although none of them has any real cycling experience, they are all relishing the challenge and the chance to raise money for such an important cause.

Tori said: "We don't currently own our own bikes and have never been on a bike ride together, so it's safe to say this will be an experience for us all."

Each team member will be doing their share of the cycling in a relay-style challenge with each expected to cycle around 140 miles in 24 hours around Clumber Lake on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28.

For more details, and to donate to their cause, visit their JustGiving page.