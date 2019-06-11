Community projects in Bassetlaw have been awarded thousands of pounds in National Lottery funding

More than £9.5 million in National Lottery funding has been awarded to community organisations including ones in Bassetlaw.

The money, raised by players for good causes, is being distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

In total, 254 community projects across the region are receiving a share. These range from a community music festival to a cinema club for young disabled people.

Key towns and cities including Northampton, Derby, Leicester, Lincoln and Nottingham will benefit from the funding.

The good news was announced ahead of Loneliness Awareness Week which takes place from June 17 to 21, an annual event to raise awareness of loneliness, with many projects being awarded funding to help combat this issue.

The projects awarded funding in Bassetlaw and the surrounding area are:

The From The Heart Charity has been awarded £9,650. This funding will be used to employ an activities and events manager to improve local people’s skills and wellbeing, as well as encouraging positive community relations.

The Centre Place in Abbey Street, Worksop, has received £427,527 for its LGBT+ Service. The project provides specialist support services for children and young people aged 11 to 25 who identify as lesbian gay bi and trans, and their families. This includes one-to-one and group support services for children and young people, both centre based and through outreach work in the local rural communities and within schools.

St Saviour's Community Centre in Welham Road, Retford, has been awarded £10,000 to refurbish the community centre. The project aims to make the building more accessible for people with mobility issues.

Everton Primary School has received £9,927 for its Everton ECo Hub project. This funding will be used to purchase and install equipment for young people in a rurally isolated community. The project aims to create a space for people to develop new skills and become a hub for the local community.

Firbeck Colliery has received £10,000 which will be to pay for fittings in a new community memorial garden. The project aims to provide an improved open space for local people.

Misson Primary School will receive £9,577 to purchase equipment and deliver IT support sessions to the local community, which aims to bring people together.

Wellow Toftholders and Owners Associations has been awarded £2,000 for grass cutting and maintenance. This funding will pay for the maintenance of a local community space to support the continued use of this green space for all local people to enjoy.

And the Outside the Cave Community Interest Company has received £120,000 for its Ready to Roar project. This project promotes a holistic approach to emotional, physical and spiritual well-being, run from their community wellbeing centre in Edwinstowe. The main focus is on mindfulness and the benefits of that approach.

Matt Poole, Senior Head of Regional Funding for the Midlands at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players we are able to support more projects addressing loneliness and social isolation than any other funder in the UK. We’re delighted that many of the projects we have funded this quarter are focussed on bringing communities together, enabling people to make new connections and empowering their communities to thrive. With their ideas, knowledge and passion, this money changes lives.”

The National Lottery Community Fund is responsible for giving out money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and 90 per cent of the grants it makes are under £10,000.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk.