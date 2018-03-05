COMMUNITY: Authors come to town

Just a reminder that local authors, John Stocks and Lance Hardy and Worksop Town historian Steve Jarvis are hoping to meet with anyone who is interested in contributing to, or learning more about, two books on the history of Worksop Town Football Club.

Lance Hardy needs to make contact with the families of players who were involved in Worksop’s cup run of 1923 which included two games against Spurs. He has a London publisher interested in his planned book on the game.

John Stocks is close to completing the second volume of his history of the club from 1930 to 1970. The book is also rich in the social history of the period and includes many famous local names-not just footballers. This is a final opportunity to contribute anecdotes, memories and photographs before publication.

John Lance and Steve will be at Worksop Library from 3pm to 6pm on Wednesday, March 7 and at the Sandy Lane clubhouse from 7pm onwards before and after the Worksop Town versus Handsworth Parramore match.