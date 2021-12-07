Worksop Priory Church ends another successful annual Christmas Tree Festival

The doors of the Worksop Priory Church, in Priorswell Road, opened their doors for the annual Christmas Tree Festival, which ran from December 1 to 5.

The wonderful display of trees have been entered and decorated by many charities and organisations such as Bassetlaw Food Bank, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, Scouts, and many more all inside the old church, founded in 1103.

The church was visited by groups of school children who sung and danced during the week, and Saturday saw the tree festival coincide with the church’s Christmas Fair with a variety of stalls and light refreshments to enjoy.

Christmas tree festival at Worksop Priory

Each year the event brings in over 1,000 visitors and helps to support many charities by raising hundreds of pounds through generous donations from the public.