Worksop Lions Club set up an appeal for help to refurbish Santa’s sleigh after thieves broke into the storage unit it was being kept in at a yard in Hundred Acre Lane, in Worksop.

The sleigh, which has been a Christmas tradition for around 30 years, had an antler on the reindeer snapped off, and the sleigh was then left exposed to the elements leading to damaged paintwork.

The Worksop Lions Christmas sleigh returns for 2021. Pictured is former Worksop Lions president Bill Maddison with Santa and the sleigh.

Thankfully, the appeal has meant that the antler has been reattached, and the sleigh has been cleaned up with brand-new lights, ready to take on the streets.

An appeal for volunteers to help the club staff the sleigh and collect donations for the local community has also been met meaning the sleigh will be able to tour the streets for three weekends and six week days.

Groups such as Scouts, the Explorers Scouts, Acorn theatre, Worksop Cricket Club and more will be helping the sleigh run, and in turn earning part of the money for their organisations, donated by the public.

Worksop Lions Club president Ann Maddison said they’ve received a ‘good response’ so far.

She said: "We’re all so pleased that we're able to get out this year. We feel that this year it's a bit more special if you like, after last year.

“It is the children that we go around for. It's nice to get the money that we can then help the local community with, but it's the children that we do it for.

“It's magic to see some of their faces, even the tiny babies, when they see the lights on the sleigh.”

The sleigh first set out on Saturday December 4 and will finish its tour in Langold on Sunday December 19.

Where can I see Santa?

The sleigh will be touring these locations:

Friday December 10, 6 till 8pm: Ashes Park Avenue

Saturday December 11, 5 till 8pm: Water Meadows

Sunday December 12, 5 till 8pm: Bells Estate

Monday December 13, 6 till 8pm: Raines Avenue

Tuesday December 14, 6 till 8pm: Hemmingfield

Friday December 17, 6 till 8pm: Shireoaks

Saturday December 18, 5 till 8pm: St Annes Drive