After last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic, this year’s event will take place on Saturday November 20.

The light switch on and firework display will be at 6pm.

Throughout the afternoon there will be stalls selling Christmas crafts and gifts, free street entertainment, fairground rides, light projections and visits from Santa.

Details of this year's Christmas lights switch on in Worksop have been released. Pictured is the lights in 2018.

School choirs and dance troupes will be performing and the finalists from Worksop’s Got Talent will take to the stage on the Old Market Square from 1.30pm.

Children are also encouraged to make a decoration for the Charter Trustee’s children’s Christmas tree at a free workshop in the middle of town.

Organisers say it will be a fantastic opportunity to get back to the high street and shopping local.

The light switch on will be accompanied by a live rendition of the Christmas classic ‘Merry Christmas everybody’ performed by Slade tribute band Slyde, who will then continue to entertain the crowd with 70’s classics.

BID chief executive, Sally Gillborn said: “We know people are keen to get back out and enjoy events safely and it is important that they do for their own wellbeing and to help support the local economy.

"Even though all activities are outside and no restrictions are currently in place, we would just encourage people to behave responsibly by keeping distanced where possible so that everyone is able to enjoy themselves sensibly and safely.”

Road closures will be in place around the Old Market Square from 8am-10pm to allow for the fairground to be set up and dismantled.

Bridge Street will be closed between its junctions with Westgate and Potter Street and Potter Street will be closed between its junctions with Bridge Street and Watson Road.

The fireworks, which will be launched from Eyre’s roof, will last a maximum of three minutes, starting at 6pm.

Retford’s Christmas lights switch-on event will run from 11am-6pm on Sunday November 21.