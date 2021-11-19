The illuminations trail, which is the largest light exhibit in Yorkshire, creates a memorable, atmospheric walk through the park.

The dazzling lantern display includes a giant T-Rex dinosaur, light-up animals, step-on light pads, immersive rainbow lights and many other light decors.

Families are able to keep warm with food and hot drinks available from takeaway outlets along the way.

The spectacular Yorkshire Wildlife Illuminations will be running on selected dated between November 2021 and January 2022.

The evening festivities are open to the public on selected dates from November through Christmas and into early January. The light and lantern trail is expected to take approximately 60 - 90 minutes to complete.

Chris White, head of guest experience, said: “We are incredibly excited to have the delight of hosting Winter Illuminations this year again.

“Visitors will be overwhelmed by these giant displays. They truly are breath-taking and we are delighted that we have been able to host the Illuminations.”

“The displays will install the magic of Christmas for our visitors here at the park and we can’t wait for everyone to see it over the coming weeks.”

This year’s trail will explore four major themes - Under the Sea, World of Fantasy, Animal Adventure and Fairy-tale Kingdom – along the route.

The animals are not on view during the evening lantern trail but Yorkshire Wildlife Park will be offering daytime bundled tickets to allow visitors to enjoy a full day with the animals and then the illuminated trail later on.

Entry is by advanced booking only.

The Winter Illuminations will run on the following dates:

Thursday, November 18 until Sunday, November 21 2021.

Photos courtesy Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Friday, November 26 until Sunday, November 28 2021.

Friday, December 3 until Sunday, January 9 2022.