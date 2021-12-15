The charity, based in North Anston, launched the environmentally friendly service last year when it collected and recycled around 2,000 real Christmas trees across the region and raised £20,000 to support local children and families.

Trees collected by the charity’s team are turned into compost, which is used to grow new ones as well as being spread throughout the hospice’s gardens.

Trees from last year also ended up at Yorkshire Wildlife Park for the animals to explore.

Head of fundraising at Bluebell Wood, Samantha Wood.

For Rotherham-based Beatson Clark, a leading glass bottle and jar manufacturer who is sponsoring the service this year, it fits in perfectly with their environmentally friendly ethos.

Marketing manager at Beatson Clark, Charlotte Pike, said: “Beatson Clark have been manufacturing glass in South Yorkshire for 270 years and so we are very pleased to support such a wonderful local charity who do so much for families in our community.

“We love the sustainable message at the heart of the Christmas tree recycling service.

"We are always trying to encourage people to recycle their glass packaging so it can be made into another glass bottle or jar, so supporting Bluebell Wood with this project reinforces our commitment to recycling.”

A rhino at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park enjoys one of the Christmas trees.

Head of fundraising at Bluebell Wood, Samantha Wood said: “We’re very excited to be bringing back our Christmas tree recycling service this year and we’re looking forward to making life that bit easier for people in the New Year.

“As well as helping to lighten the load when it’s time to take the trimmings down, we hope our service will give people the peace of mind that their real trees are being disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.

This year, in return for a small donation, Bluebell Wood will be collecting trees from people’s homes across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, and North Derbyshire.

Booking a collection couldn’t be easier – all people need to do is visit www.bluebellwood.org/recycle-your-christmas-tree and follow the button for their area, or call 01909 517 365.