Photos: As temperatures drop, here are 12 winter snaps from Worksop since 2000

By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Nov 2024, 14:53 GMT
As the temperature drops, we are looking back at some wintery snapshots from the Worksop area in years past.

From snowfall to Christmas festivities and winter art exhibitions, we've experienced it all.

Recognise anyone?

Castle Hill, Worksop. 2010 snow pics. Picture: Charlie Roberts.

1. Charlie Roberts

Castle Hill, Worksop. 2010 snow pics. Picture: Charlie Roberts. Photo: Mark Fear

Castle Hill, Worksop. 2010 snow day. Picture: Group of kids and adults on a plastic sheet.

2. Castle Hill

Castle Hill, Worksop. 2010 snow day. Picture: Group of kids and adults on a plastic sheet. Photo: Mark Fear

WORKSOP, Clumber Park, Sparken Hill. Winter Wonderland. 2009. Picture: Glyn and Kirsty Marshall with children James, Ava and Snoop the dog.

3. Clumber Park

WORKSOP, Clumber Park, Sparken Hill. Winter Wonderland. 2009. Picture: Glyn and Kirsty Marshall with children James, Ava and Snoop the dog. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Castle Hill, Worksop. 2010. Picture: Givanni Bearder.

4. Givanni Bearder

Castle Hill, Worksop. 2010. Picture: Givanni Bearder. Photo: Mark Fear

