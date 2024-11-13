Photos: As temperatures drop, here are 12 winter snaps from Worksop since 2000

From snowfall to Christmas festivities and winter art exhibitions, we've experienced it all.
1. Charlie Roberts
Castle Hill, Worksop. 2010 snow pics. Picture: Charlie Roberts. Photo: Mark Fear
2. Castle Hill
Castle Hill, Worksop. 2010 snow day. Picture: Group of kids and adults on a plastic sheet. Photo: Mark Fear
3. Clumber Park
WORKSOP, Clumber Park, Sparken Hill. Winter Wonderland. 2009. Picture: Glyn and Kirsty Marshall with children James, Ava and Snoop the dog. Photo: Rachel Atkins
4. Givanni Bearder
Castle Hill, Worksop. 2010. Picture: Givanni Bearder. Photo: Mark Fear
