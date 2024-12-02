Leeds United lends support to NSPCC festive fun at Roundhay Park with Santa, Geordie Shore star and DJ Schak.

The NSPCC is thrilled to invite families and fundraisers from across Yorkshire to take part in an exciting new festive event.

Supported by the likes of Leeds United, Walk for Children Leeds takes place at Roundhay Park, Leeds, on Sunday, December 8 from 10am, and marks a new milestone for the NSPCC's fundraising efforts in the region.

Since its inception in 2020, the Walk for Children has brought communities together each Christmas to raise critical funds for NSPCC services, including the Childline counselling service.

Walks held across the country have already raised more than £460,000 to support children and young people across the country, and this pilot event aims to contribute further to this vital cause.

The Walk for Children Leeds invites participants to stroll through the winter beauty of Roundhay Park on fully accessible 5km and 3km routes, all while supporting the NSPCC's mission.

Helen Evans, Leeds United Head of Safeguarding and Equality, Diversity & Inclusion, said: “Leeds United is proud to support the NSPCC and the Walk for Children event. Safeguarding children is at the heart of what we do as a club, and we’re committed to creating safe spaces and opportunities for young people, both in football and beyond. Events like this play a crucial role in raising awareness and funds for the invaluable work the NSPCC does.

"We encourage our supporters, families, and the wider Leeds community to get involved in this fantastic event. Together, we can make a real difference for children who need our help the most.”

Alongside the walk, attendees can enjoy a day filled with family-friendly festivities. Highlights include a warm-up dance session led by the globally acclaimed DJ and producer Schak, who will be on-site to get everyone moving to the holiday spirit.

Santa himself will be making an appearance, bringing extra magic to the day for younger participants, along with other special guests soon to be announced.

Gaz Beadle, the Geordie Shore star and TV personality, will also be attending the event with his family and supporting the cause. Gaz, a long-time advocate for children's charities, shared his excitement:

He said: “I’m really looking forward to taking part in the Walk for Children in Leeds. It's an important cause, especially at Christmas when so many children need support. Every step we take is one closer to helping those in need. If you haven’t signed up yet there’s still plenty of time. See you all there!”

Katy Scott, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for North East, Yorkshire, and the Humber, continued: "Leeds is such a vibrant, generous community, and it’s a real privilege to see the first Walk for Children of its kind hosted in Yorkshire.

"We hope this pilot event will inspire many more across the UK in future years. With the incredible support from local families, friends, and supporters, we’re confident we’ll make this a day to remember."

Every year, thousands of children turn to Childline for support, even during the festive season. With a young person reaching out for help every 45 seconds, especially during times of heightened stress and need, these services provide an essential lifeline to vulnerable children.

Musician DJ Schak, known for his high-energy sets, commitment to community causes and hit single ‘Moving All Around (Jumpin’)’, will lead a warm-up session for walkers at the event.

He added: “It’s an honour to be a part of something as meaningful as the Walk for Children.

"I believe in giving back, and helping young people feel safe and supported is one of the best ways we can do that, especially at Christmas."

Families, friends, and even pets are encouraged to come along for a relaxed walk through the scenic park while raising money to help young people.

All participants will receive an NSPCC t-shirt as a memento, and children can join for free. Those interested in registering can take advantage of a special offer using the code NOVEMBER to secure one free adult place.

Don’t miss this opportunity to take part in a festive event that supports a meaningful cause. To register, click here, visit the NSPCC website and search for Walk for Children Leeds https://www.nspcc.org.uk/charity-events/charity-treks-ultrachallenges/walk-for-children/leeds/