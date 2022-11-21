Langwith's The Gate Hotel is holding its Christmas light switch-on event on November 23.

The Gate Hotel, on Main Road, is holding a Christmas light switch-on event on Wednesday, November 23.

With the lights being switched-on at 5pm, families are invited to join the full event from 4-7pm to soak up the festivities and enjoy a mid-week treat with mince pies and mulled wine – or make the most of the full menu.

The pub promises the “best decorated venue for miles” and the free event requires no booking – just turn up.

Phil Bayliss, of The Gate Hotel, said: “Don’t miss this event. We’re the best trimmed up pub in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire – people come from miles to see it.

“There must have been 150 people here last year for the turn-on, it was absolutely fantastic.

“This is the one event that you want to see this Christmas.”

