Funkin Cocktails shake up the festive season with new deluxe dessert drinks.

FUNKIN COCKTAILS are upping the indulgence this festive season with its new range of ready-to-drink Deluxe Dessert Cocktails – available in two irresistible limited-edition flavours.

Arriving just in time for party season, FUNKIN’s Deluxe Chocolate Espresso Martini revamps the classic cocktail with a velvety blend of sweet chocolate and rich premium espresso - serving up the cocktail we all know and love with one simple pour. While the Deluxe Black Forest Gateau delivers decadence, fusing the sweet and sharp taste of cherries with creamy chocolate.

With both blends expertly crafted and enhanced by premium vodka, FUNKIN COCKTAILS is bringing bar quality cocktails straight to your home so you’re ready to impress this festive season.

Whether simply shaken, poured and enjoyed over ice, as part of a creative cocktail concoction, or a sumptuous substitution for dessert, FUNKIN’s new Deluxe Dessert Cocktails are the ideal companion for your seasonal celebrations.

FUNKIN COCKTAILS Head of Brand, Ashley Birch-Ruffell, said: “Our new Deluxe Dessert Cocktails are the perfect addition to any festive celebrations this year. As always, we want to serve up delicious ready-to-drink bar quality cocktails for our customers to enjoy, this time creating a unique and indulgent twist on classic desserts.

Smooth, sweet, and complemented by premium vodka, these tasty tipples are sure to impress.”

Joining an impressive roster of quality ready-to-drink cocktails, FUNKIN’s new and limited-edition Deluxe Dessert Cocktail range is available to buy in Sainsbury’s now and Morrisons later in October, as well as via the FUNKIN COCKTAILS website: www.funkincocktails.co.uk/pages/dessert-cocktails

FUNKIN COCKTAILS Deluxe Dessert Cocktails RRP: £12.50 (700ml bottle)