Equestrian centre visits Worksop nursing home on horseback to spread Christmas cheer

Christmas arrived early for the staff, residents and their families at a Worksop care home when members of Holme House Farm Equestrian Centre paid a visit on horseback to deliver chocolates and festive cheer.

By Sally Outram
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 11:46 am

The event at Gateford Hill was a great success as people turned out to greet the riders as they paraded twice around the home for the residents see.

Lucy Taylor from the equestrian centre, near Worksop said: “It was very emotional, they were so happy to see us and the lots of boxes of chocolates given out.

"It was amazing to spread the Christmas cheer.”

Holmehouse Farm Equestrian Centre brings some festive cheer to Gateford Hill nursing home

