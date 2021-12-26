Equestrian centre visits Worksop nursing home on horseback to spread Christmas cheer
Christmas arrived early for the staff, residents and their families at a Worksop care home when members of Holme House Farm Equestrian Centre paid a visit on horseback to deliver chocolates and festive cheer.
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 11:46 am
The event at Gateford Hill was a great success as people turned out to greet the riders as they paraded twice around the home for the residents see.
Lucy Taylor from the equestrian centre, near Worksop said: “It was very emotional, they were so happy to see us and the lots of boxes of chocolates given out.
"It was amazing to spread the Christmas cheer.”