CHRISTMAS DINNER: 11 pubs and restaurants serving up festive dinners in Worksop

By Kate Mason
Published 21st Nov 2024, 12:19 GMT
It really is the best meal of the year so if you’re looking for a place to enjoy turkey and all the trimmings we’ve found some of the top venues offering tasty Christmas dinners for the whole family to enjoy.

If you want to avoid the stress of having to cook this Christmas we’ve found some of the best venues in and around Worksop offering festive fayre.

Here are 11 venues in and around the town where you can enjoy a delicious Christmas dinner or festive get together with friends.

Please contact individual venues to secure your booking, subject to availability.

Here are some of the best places in and around Worksop to enjoy a Christmas dinner.

1. Christmas Dinner

Here are some of the best places in and around Worksop to enjoy a Christmas dinner. Photo: mavoimages - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Hungry Horse is the ho-ho-home of Christmas this year. The halls will be decked and our chefs will be ready to make sure you can have the most memorable time with your loved ones without worrying about the washing up, preparation, or if you've got enough beer. Contact 01909 530 915.

2. The Ashley Hotel, Carlton Road, Worksop

Hungry Horse is the ho-ho-home of Christmas this year. The halls will be decked and our chefs will be ready to make sure you can have the most memorable time with your loved ones without worrying about the washing up, preparation, or if you've got enough beer. Contact 01909 530 915. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Dreaming of a delicious Christmas feast with family and friends? Look no further than The Lockkeeper! The team are taking Christmas bookings for 2024 and brewing up a season full of festive cheer. Contact 01909 532565.

3. The Lockkeeper, Sandy Lane, Worksop

Dreaming of a delicious Christmas feast with family and friends? Look no further than The Lockkeeper! The team are taking Christmas bookings for 2024 and brewing up a season full of festive cheer. Contact 01909 532565. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Staff have got Festive Specials from 13th November, plus a Festive Set Menu, a Christmas Day Set Menu and Party Buffets, there’s so many opportunities to create memories with those you love in Worksop. Book online.

4. The Cannon, Carlton Road, Worksop

Staff have got Festive Specials from 13th November, plus a Festive Set Menu, a Christmas Day Set Menu and Party Buffets, there’s so many opportunities to create memories with those you love in Worksop. Book online. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Worksop
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice