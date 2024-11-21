CHRISTMAS DINNER: 11 pubs and restaurants serving up festive dinners in Worksop

If you want to avoid the stress of having to cook this Christmas we’ve found some of the best venues in and around Worksop offering festive fayre.
Here are 11 venues in and around the town where you can enjoy a delicious Christmas dinner or festive get together with friends.
Please contact individual venues to secure your booking, subject to availability.
1. Christmas Dinner
Here are some of the best places in and around Worksop to enjoy a Christmas dinner. Photo: mavoimages - stock.adobe.com
2. The Ashley Hotel, Carlton Road, Worksop
Hungry Horse is the ho-ho-home of Christmas this year. The halls will be decked and our chefs will be ready to make sure you can have the most memorable time with your loved ones without worrying about the washing up, preparation, or if you've got enough beer. Contact 01909 530 915. Photo: Submit
3. The Lockkeeper, Sandy Lane, Worksop
Dreaming of a delicious Christmas feast with family and friends? Look no further than The Lockkeeper! The team are taking Christmas bookings for 2024 and brewing up a season full of festive cheer. Contact 01909 532565. Photo: Google
4. The Cannon, Carlton Road, Worksop
Staff have got Festive Specials from 13th November, plus a Festive Set Menu, a Christmas Day Set Menu and Party Buffets, there’s so many opportunities to create memories with those you love in Worksop. Book online. Photo: Google Maps
