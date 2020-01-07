Innings Pub, Gloucester Road, Worksop held a sponsored walk in aid of the burns unit at Bassetlaw Hospital. 'Far Right: Hospital staff Jayne Hayes (Student Nurse) & Chris Marlow (Maintenance/joiner) - organisers of the event. The two are joined by other members of hospital staff.

Cheers! Who remembers drinking in these Worksop pubs in 2006?

The Great British pub is truly an institution and while some people will be doing Dry January here are memories of pubs in Worksop to whet your appetite for a pint.

We’ve delved into the archive and here is where you were supping drinks and catching up with friends in 2006.

Who drank in The Black Swan, Pilgrim Way, Worksop?

1. The Black Swan

The Vines Pub, Carlton Road, Worksop, L-R: Kerry Pryke (Partner) & Lol Cutler (Mgr).

2. Raising a glass

Staff and customers at the Lock Keepers Pub, Worksop Canal, Worksop took part in a sponsored barge pull to Thorpe Salvin.

3. Barge pull

The Grey Hound, Richmond Road, Worksop

4. The Greyhound

