Check out this stunning home which is yours for £2.45 million

Look at these pictures and get more details on Zoopla.

1. Hallway A lovely room to welcome you to the house. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. Sitting room Hit the right note in this room. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. Kitchen Smart kitchen has a central island and breakfast bar. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. Kitchen dining area Plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy a meal together. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

View more