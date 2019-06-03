The property is on The Green in Carlton-in-Lindrick

Check out this stunning country gem with swimming pool and two bars for £900,000

Live like a country lord and lady in this fantastic pad.

With a swimming pool, two bars, two ensuites, tennis court and fishing lake, it's the stuff of dreams. Visit Zoopla for more details.

Cue up in the conservatory games area with pool table and bar

1. Bar area

This indoor pool alone would make you want to buy this place

2. Swimming pool

The annexe also has an entertainment area

3. Snooker room

And that's got it's own bar too.

4. Annexe bar

