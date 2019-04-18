Charming two-bed semi-detached in a popular village is all yours for £84,950

Located in a popular village, this is a two-bedroom semi-detached with double glazing and gas central heating and an attractive rear garden.

The property enjoys spectacular views across the village and the open surrounding countryside to the rear.

The property is on Jubilee Road in Whitwell

The property is within easy walking distance of the village centre with good local shops, a school and public transport links, including rail links to both Nottingham, via Mansfield and Sheffield, via Worksop, which in turn then provides links to London and other major UK cities.

The property opens into an entrance lobby and sitting room with gas fire in a feature tiled fire place and under stairs store place.

The dining kitchen has a stainless steel sink unit, drawers, cupboards, worktops, high level cupboards, plumbing for an automatic washing machine and a wall-mounted gas central heating boiler.

On the first floor is a landing with access to both bedrooms, one of which has a clothes closet.

Accommodation is completed by the bathroom fitted with a bath with shower attachment, wash basin and wc.

Outside to the front is a garden area which could provide potential car pull on space (subject to permissions).

There are also implanted scrubs, hedging and a path to the side that leads to the rear.

At the rear is a brick store place and steps down to the garden area which is well screened with shrubs.

There is also an outside light with sensor.

