The Honda HR-V is winning Julie Marshall over to the charm of electric cars

Electrically powered cars have many devotees but even more detractors.

But after many years of criticising them to anyone who’d listen, I am gradually being won over by their charms.

I’m not there yet. Though charging stations are popping up all over the place there are nowhere near enough for the number of electric cars on the road now, never mind the planned expansion.

While the expected ranges of the fully charged batteries are increasing, there are too many variables to be able to trust the dash readout with any confidence.

Far better to my mind is the range of full hybrids and plug-in hybrids that many manufacturers have in their fleet.

This week’s review concerns the Honda HR-V Advance with a full hybrid self-charging powertrain.

It’s a clever piece of technology using a combination of a 1.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors for optimum efficiency. The petrol engine supplies energy to the motor to propel the vehicle. It recovers its power from regenerative braking to charge the batteries and it can run for short distances on electricity only before the petrol engine kicks in.

Honda HR-V

The HR-V is smaller and more compact than its big brother CR-V and a lot sportier and unlike the CR-V it is front-wheel drive only.

It’s a nice-looking car and can hold its own with the opposition which includes such as Nissan Qashqai and Skoda Karoq, both reviewed here recently.

When you first move off from a standstill the HR-V is very quiet but put your foot down too hard and it gets a bit noisy.

The drive is comfortable with a firmish suspension and the steering is accurate. Although there is a little bit of body lean into corners it’s nothing to worry about.

The driver, who has a commanding view of the road, has no problems getting comfortable with plenty of seat and steering wheel adjustment.

All round visibility is pretty good too with parking aided further with the addition of front and rear parking sensors and a decent rear-view camera.

It seems that several designers have listened to those who complain about the preponderance of the digital controls that have crept into cockpits in recent years and have started putting switches and knobs back in for some functions. I for one, am very thankful.

The nine-inch touchscreen is responsive and clear though most people are likely to opt for wireless Apple CarPlay or wired Android Auto smartphone mirroring.

In the rear, shoulder and leg room is more than adequate for two, a bit tight for three, but headroom for anyone above average height is compromised.

Boot capacity is 319 litres which is not great for the size of the car. This is bumped up to 1,289 with the seats flipped. The HR-V also has Honda’s Magic Seats in the rear which flip up as well as down to create even more space.

Even entry-level Elegance is well equipped with heated seats, air conditioning, Bluetooth telephone and a host of safety kit.

Next up is Advance, as tested, with heated leather steering wheel, rear USB points and dual-zone air-conditioning.

Specs

Honda HR-V Advance

Price: £34,135

Engine: i-MMD

Power: 129bhp

Torque: 186lb/ft

Transmission: e.CVT

Top speed: 106mph

0-62mph: 10.7 seconds

Economy: 52.3mpg

CO 2 emissions:122g/km