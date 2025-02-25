Audi A3 Sportback

Audi’s A3 Sportback is a delight to drive, says Julie Marshall

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Audi is one of the leading luxury car brands in the UK. In 2024 it registered 122,431 cars, pipped to the top spot by BMW which came in at 125,265.

In 2023 however, Audi was way out in front registering 137,485 against BMW’s 111,734

The A3, driven here, is one of Audi’s most popular models.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audi A3 Sportback

It is available in either Sportback (hatchback) or Saloon with the Sportback by far and away the best seller.

Last year, the fourth-generation Audi A3 had a facelift. But, as there was very little that needed improving, the changes are not too obvious.

It does however have a new front end - bumper, grille, updated Audi badge - and a restyled rear diffuser.

Unlike many manufacturers, Audi still offers a TDI although it is not lagging behind in the electric stakes either. By 2027 it plans to have an electric vehicle across the whole range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audi A3 Sportback

The interior of the 2024 model has been upgraded with better quality materials and some extra tech such as wireless phone charging with an inbuilt light and lighting around the centre console and footwells.

There’s the option of a better Sonos sound system, head-up display and remote park assist plus.

Thankfully, Audi has resisted the urge to channel all functions through the touchscreen - as user-friendly as it is - and there are plenty of buttons and switches to make operating climate control and music on the move, for example, a safe option.

There are three trim levels: Sport, S line and Black Edition. Entry-level Sport is very well specified with front and rear parking sensors, three-zone climate control, two USB C ports at the front, heated front seats with electric lumbar support, cruise control, lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audi A3 Sportback

Move up to S-Line and the additions are mostly cosmetic although it does have lowered sports suspension and 18in wheels. Black Edition adds 19in wheels and a styling pack.

Option packs added to our test car were Technology at £1,495 which includes the Sonos premium sound system, reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and head-up display and the £180 storage pack of back seat nets, lockable glove compartment, a light and luggage net in the boot.

The A3 is available with four different engines: two petrol (1.5 litre 30 TFSI and 1.5 litre 35 TFSI), a diesel (two litre 35 TDI) and a plug-in hybrid (40 TFSI e).

We tested the diesel which produces 148bhp and can accelerate from 0-62mph in 8.1 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has plenty of torque and delivers a smooth ride. Overtaking is a joy and handling is superb.

Although the A3 in Sportback form is a compact hatchback it feels a lot bigger than it is.

Driver and front seat passenger have loads of room and there shouldn’t be any complaints from rear seat passengers either - unless they are ‘piggy in the middle’ as the centre seat is raised somewhat and therefore headroom is compromised.

Specifications

Audi A3 Sportback

Price: £239,735 (£43,205 as tested)

Engine: Two litre 35 TDI

Power: 138bhp

Torque: 265lb/ft

Transmission: Seven-speed S-Tronic

Top speed: 141mph

0-62mph: 8.1 seconds

Economy: 55.4mpg

CO 2 emissions: 135g/km