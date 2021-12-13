Nissan Ariya: price and specifications confirmed for new electric SUV

Nissan has confirmed that its new EV - the Ariya - will cost from £41,845 when it arrives in the UK in early 2022, with online orders open now.

The Ariya, which will sit alongside the Qashqai and X-Trail in the brand’s SUV range, will be offered in four versions, with two- and all-wheel drive options and up to 387bhp.

Entry level models, priced from £41,845, will be badged as Advance and will feature a 63kWh battery powering a single rear-mounted motor. The Advance will offer 214bhp and 221lb ft, with a range of up to 223 miles.

Above it and also offering two-wheel-drive, the £51,090 Evolve spec offers a more powerful motor and larger battery. Its 87kWh battery will give up to 310 miles on a charge - the longest of any Ariya variant. The motor’s output is increased to 239bhp, but the increased weight of the battery means it is actually 0.1 seconds slower to 62mph, at 7.6 seconds.

Two four-wheel-drive versions also use the 87kWh battery but mate it to twin motors. In the e-4ORCE Evolve, priced from £53,790, output is capped at 302bhp and 442lb ft, giving the car a 0-62mph time of 5.7 seconds and a maximum range of 285 miles.

At the top of the range, the £58,440 e-4ORCE Performance also offers 442lb ft but gets 387bhp from the two motors, good for a 0-62mph time of just 5.1 seconds. It will offer up to 248 miles on a single charge.

Both all-wheel-drive versions have a top speed of 124mph, while two-wheel-drive version max out at 99mph.

To further differentiate between models, Nissan is offering a number of options packs and individual options.

The Bose Tech pack - which includes an intelligent rear view mirror, 10 Bose speakers, and head up display - and Sky pack (electric panoramic sunroof) are options on Advance models and standard on all three other trims.

The “Blue” pack, which offers Nappa leather seats is optional on Evolve and e-4force Evolve models, as is the Sport pack including 20-inch alloys and aero covers. Both are standard on the range-topping e-4ORCE Performance.

A 22kW AC charger, which allows for faster charging via Type 2 connector is standard on all models except entry-level Advance.