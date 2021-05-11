Lotus Emira

Lotus has confirmed the name of what will be its final combustion-engined car: Emira.

The name, which means “commander" or "leader” in several ancient languages, will mark Lotus’s final purely petrol-powered sportscar before it enters its new hybrid and electrified future.

The Emira — which previously was known only by its codename, the Lotus Type 131 — will be unveiled officially on 6 July, at Hethel, Norfolk, where the Emira will be built. Forty-eight hours later it will make its public dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 8-11.

Lotus Emira

There had been speculation the Emira would be a hybrid, but Lotus has now confirmed that will not be the case. Instead it will be offered with a choice of two petrol engines: a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit sourced from an as yet unnamed new partner, and the supercharged 3.5-litre Toyota V6 already found in the Evora.

Set to go head-to-head with the likes of the Porsche 911, the Emira will be built on Lotus’s lightweight aluminium sports car platform. Referred to internally at Lotus as “the Elemental”, the platform is a heavily reworked version of the Evora’s base. The new model is also expected to have styling which has been heavily influenced by the multi-million pound Evija hypercar.

No specific engine or performance details have been released, and Lotus has yet to even hint at prices, but it does say the “Emira marks the acceleration of the brand’s product-led offensive into a new era of contemporary design, highly efficient powertrains, and everyday usability coupled with explosive performance”.

Lotus Emira

Speaking about Emira, that view was backed by new Lotus boss Matt Windle.

”It’s the most accomplished Lotus for generations,” he said. “The perfectly packaged, powered and formed sports car. Beautifully proportioned, shrink-wrapped, but with comfort, technology and ergonomics built in. With a design inspired by the Evija all-electric hypercar, it’s a game-changing Lotus sports car.”