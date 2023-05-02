£230,000 special edition draws inspiration from creator's own car and Hebridean island where it was developed
Land Rover Classic has revealed a new special edition Defender inspired by the original 4x4’s origins on the Scottish island of Islay.
The Works Defender V8 Islay Edition is the first heritage-inspired model from Land Rover’s in-house team dedicated to reviving and updating original Defenders. It celebrates Land Rover co-founder Spencer Wilks and the Hebridean island where the Land Rover name was born and early prototypes were tested.
The limited-run car also draws inspiration from Wilks’s own Series IIa Land Rover, which is now part of the Land Rover Classic collection, and builds on the success of the Classic Defender Works V8.
1. Heritage-inspired exterior
The Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition is finished in Heritage Grey – inspired by the Mid Grey paint of Wilks’ original vehicle – with a contrast roof and heavy-duty steel wheels finished in Limestone. Traditional Land Rover logos and badging are finished in the same body colour and the model features the same grill design seen on the run-out Defender Heritage Limited Edition.
2. 5.0-litre V8
Based on the same technical specification as the Classic Defender Works V8, the Islay Edition is powered by a 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This produces 399bhp and 380lb ft of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 106mph. Every model is equipped with a suspension upgrade kit for enhanced on-road comfort and dynamics, and a handling upgrade kit with improved brakes.
3. Limited run
Each car is hand built using a donor vehicle from 2012-2016 which is comprehensively restored, re-engineered and upgraded. Just 30 examples of the Defender Works V8 Islay Edition will be built, all Station Wagons, with 17 available as a 90 short wheelbase and 13 available as a seven-seat 110 version. Prices start at £230,000 for the 90, and £245,000 for the 110.
4. Modern classic interior
The interior of the Islay Edition is finished in Windsor Ebony leather and a body colour detail surrounds the centre console and “Classic Infotainment System”, which incorporates modern features such as satellite navigation, DAB radio and Bluetooth into an original display and facia.