Full details of Ferrari 812 Competizione confirmed

Ferrari 812 Competizione and Competizione A

Just because it can — and let’s be honest, we’re all delighted it has — Ferrari has unveiled a new limited edition model, the 812 Competizione. Unveiled alongside an open-top 812 Competizione A targa-style version, the limited edition is a more powerful, lightweight variant of the Italian brand’s front-engined 812 Superfast.

Both the 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A are powered by a tuned version of the 6.5-litre V12 engine in the 812 Superfast. With the benefit of a number of mechanical upgrades, the powerplant now delivers 819bhp; up 28bhp from the ’standard’ unit.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via a recalibrated version of the 812’s seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Ferrari says shift times have been reduced by five per cent.

Ferrari 812 Competizione

In combination with the increased power and a reduction in kerb weight, 0-62mph comes round in just 2.85 seconds. The Italian supercar company says it’ll also carry on to a top speed of “more than 211mph”. Oh … and the rev limiter has also been increased to 9,500rpm.

To cope with the increase in power and performance, the limited edition benefits from a number of chassis and bodywork modifications. The 7.0 version of the brand’s Slip Slide Control traction control system also makes its debut on the car. Plus the hardcore 812 gets the H-gate themed gear selector system found on newer Ferraris.

Another first on the 812 Superfast Competizione is the introduction of independent four-wheel steering; Ferrari says it introduces a “newfound level of agility and steering responsiveness”.

The increased use of carbonfibre throughout the car offers significant weight loss, shedding 38kg from the 812 Superfast. And for owners wanting to shave an extra 3.7kg, they can tick the option for carbonfibre alloy wheels.

Ferrari 812 Competizione A

Improved aerodynamics has played a big part in the overall design. In addition to a large carbonfibre blade which is now integrated into the bonnet and helps to expel hot air from the engine, the new model gets a redesigned front end with new air intakes and a wide new, deeper chin splitter.

But it’s at the rear where the most dramatic modifications have been introduced. Not only is there a new exhaust configuration, but there’s also a new diffuser arrangement with larger airflow tunnels, plus a larger lip spoiler. Gone too is the rear window, replaced by an aluminium panel with vortex generators.

The 812 Competizione A targa-style model shares the same front-end as the hard-top Competizione. But not surprisingly, there are major changes at the back where the rear deck has been redesigned to accommodate the different roof design. This features carbonfibre rollover hoops and a sleek cover, which houses the removable roof panel.

Inside the cabin of both Competizione models, it’s pretty much identical to that of the 812 Superfast with the dashboard, steering wheel and infotainment system all carried over. Also carried over are the door linings but the door panels have been redesigned. They’re also lighter than before.