Beautifully finished property with fitted kitchen and luxury bathroom is for sale for £139,950

This brand new three-bedroomed semi-detached property, which is now almost completed and ready for occupation, is on Kendal close in Worksop and is on the market for £139.950.

The property is part of an exclusive development of just four properties and is exceptional in terms of the quality of the fittings and the standard of finish.

All the floor coverings are provided including oak-engineered flooring to most of the ground floor.

The lounge is carpeted as are the three bedrooms and the landing.

This property also has the benefit of a fitted kitchen, luxury bathroom,full double glazing and gas combi heating system and has an exceptional high insulation value.

There is a fully enclosed rear garden, which faces south, and has a double-width off-street parking space for two vehicles, together with a communal access area off Kendal Close.

The property has an alarm system and fire alarms.

The property opens into an entrance hall with under stairs storage cupboard and downstairs wc.

The lounge has double French windows opening on to the rear garden and patio, while the kitchen includes a gas hob with electric oven below, integrated dishwasher, plumbing for washing machine and fridge space.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, one with a useful built-in storage cupboard.

The luxury bathroom is fitted with a three-piece suite comprising a panelled bath with over head rain shower and hand shower and shower screen, wash basin and wc.

Outside to the front is a generous double width brick paved parking area with paved side path to the good-sized rear garden which is fully contained with feature fencing.

There is an outside tap and light to the front and a security light at the back.