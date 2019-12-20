Bassetlaw youngsters win festive competition to promote recycling

Two Bassetlaw youngsters have won a competition aimed at highlighting the importance of recycling.

The recycling Good Deeds letter to Father Christmas competition saw an impressive and varied range of entries from Nottinghamshire’s littlest recyclers, which were delivered to the recycling elves courtesy of Veolia, Nottinghamshire County Council’s waste contractors.

Winners Charlie and Freddie Anderson, Nottinghamshire County Council Chairman, Councillor Kevin Rostance and stars of Nottinghamshire Playhouses pantomime.

The winning letters were a set of creative poems from nine-year-old twins Charlie and Freddie Anderson from Retford which call upon us all to carefully think about our festive waste. The original letters saw them win a trip as a family to the Nottingham Playhouse pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

After the performance they got to meet the stars of the show and the chairman of the county council who presented them with their gift.

In their winning entries the boys ‘clearly demonstrated that they were Nottinghamshire recycling champions with Charlie creatively giving festive examples of what can be put into the recycling bins in Nottinghamshire’ – ‘Just recycle every tin, and your cans go in the bin’.

And Freddie highlighted some of the common recycling mistakes ‘No plastic bags, hear Santa cheer, or pouches from his nine reindeer’.

Lea Hawkes, General Manager for Veolia Nottinghamshire, said: “We are once again incredibly impressed with the level of entry into this festive competition. This year saw a new style of entrant with many including images of the ways they were reducing, reusing and repurposing their waste. Thank you to everyone who entered, all of whom have received their ‘nice list’ certificate, and congratulations again to Charlie and Freddie.”