21 words and phrases you will only understand if you come from Nottinghamshire
Do you know what these phrases and words mean? If so, you are definitely from Nottinghamshire.
Of course this list is just the tip of the iceberg - there are hundreds of expressions in the Nottinghamshire dialect - so feel free to share more local lingo on our Facebook page.
1. "Ay-up duck!"
A common greeting around these parts, in which 'ay-up' means 'hello' and 'duck' is a term of endearment.
2. Ya dotti sodd
A term used to describe someone who is dirty, looks a little scruffy or has done something you're not too impressed with.
3. Bobbo
A local term for a horse........"you goin' off to ride yer bobbo?"
4. Guzgogs
We're not sure this word for gooseberries makes them sound particularly tasty.
