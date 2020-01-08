Woodsetts Primary School school received an excellent report in a recent Ofsted visit.'Picture: Head teacher Mrs Green with pupils celebrate the report in 2007

17 happy memories of Woodsett Primary pupils in the noughties

From sports games, to summer fairs and gardening activities the Worksop Guardian has been invited along to all the schools big events over the years.

Are you in OUR gallery from 2000 to 2009? Or can you spot someone who is?

Pupils from Woodsetts Primary school took part in the Millennium Melody concert in Clifton Park Rotherham in 2000

1. Millennium concert

Woodsetts Primary school pupils with garden designer Lee Bestall, as they work in the school garden in 2006

2. Green fingers

Woodsetts Primary schoolpupils with garden designer Lee Bestall, as they worked in the school garden in 2006

3. Budding gardeners

Pupils from the Woodsetts Primary School enjoy the float procession in 2006

4. Carnival time

