Jobs available now

Kwik Fit, Wilko, Tesco and more all hiring now in Nottinghamshire

Several companies are now looking to increase their workforce as summer approaches.

Whatever your skill set, there could be something here for you.

The supermarket giant is looking for staff and management in Mansfield, Ollerton and Rotherham. Details: http://bit.ly/2UEVImJ

1. Tesco

Supervisor roles are available in Mansfield and Worksop. Details: http://bit.ly/2GhIaUh

2. Kwik Fit

The supermarket giant is looking for store managers and assistant store managers in Mansfield and Nottingham. Details: https://bit.ly/2WL1lNO

3. Aldi

The books and gifts chain is looking for stores assistants in Mansfield and Retford. Details: http://bit.ly/2ZhnCnt

4. The Works

