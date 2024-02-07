News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING

Who do you know in our retro gallery of happy photos from Worksop and beyond?

Sunshine and smiles – what a perfect combination to make the world seem a whole lot brighter than it is at the moment.
By Gay Bolton
Published 30th Apr 2020, 16:14 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 10:05 GMT

From the comfort of our homes, we’ve gone back to school, to festivals and to community events to bring you our favourite happy photos from the archives.

Who do you recognise from our picture gallery?

Pupils from St Anne's C of E Primary School, Worksop, in 2009.

1. Magnificent seven

Pupils from St Anne's C of E Primary School, Worksop, in 2009. Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales
Pupils from the Priory Primary School in Worksop performed an open air concert with a Walt Disney theme in 2006.

2. Disney delight

Pupils from the Priory Primary School in Worksop performed an open air concert with a Walt Disney theme in 2006. Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales
Poppy and Georgina Dernie with their family pets Langold Country Park Gala & Country Fair in 2007.

3. Meet our pets

Poppy and Georgina Dernie with their family pets Langold Country Park Gala & Country Fair in 2007. Photo: Submitted photo.

Photo Sales
Children of Ryton Park Primary School celebrate the Worksop school's good Ofsted result in 2011.

4. Didn't we do well!

Children of Ryton Park Primary School celebrate the Worksop school's good Ofsted result in 2011. Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Worksop