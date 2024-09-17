Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee Celebrations on 20th June 1887. This view, taken from Gregory Boulevard, shows a volunteer review.Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee Celebrations on 20th June 1887. This view, taken from Gregory Boulevard, shows a volunteer review.
These eye-catching images show how Nottinghamshire has changed over the decades - and you wont recognise the place

This retro gallery takes a look at life across Nottinghamshire over the last century and more.

There’s plenty of great pictures, including King Charles coming to the area, locals celebrating Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee in 1887, coalminers at work and even a Nottingham Forest team picture from the 1884/85 season.

We also have the spotlight the wider Mansfield, Worksop and Nottingham areas, as well as tourist attractions around the county.

If you have any retro pictures you would like to share, email [email protected]

Bestwood Lodge, Bestwood Park, in 1880. Designed by Samuel Saunders Teulon, this was the home of Duke of St Albans. The site is reputedly haunted by the ghost of William Ruddick.

Bestwood Lodge, Bestwood Park, in 1880. Designed by Samuel Saunders Teulon, this was the home of Duke of St Albans. The site is reputedly haunted by the ghost of William Ruddick. Photo: Heritage Images

Nottingham Castle Lodge and Gateway, c1870. The lodge and entrance gateway before restoration in 1908.

Nottingham Castle Lodge and Gateway, c1870. The lodge and entrance gateway before restoration in 1908. Photo: Heritage Images

Group of women lace drawers, Knotted Alley, Narrow Marsh, Nottingham, c1890. The women worked in their own homes. During the Industrial Revolution Nottingham's textile industry, particularly lace manufacturing, boomed. The city's rapid growth led to it having some of the worst slums in Britain.

Group of women lace drawers, Knotted Alley, Narrow Marsh, Nottingham, c1890. The women worked in their own homes. During the Industrial Revolution Nottingham's textile industry, particularly lace manufacturing, boomed. The city's rapid growth led to it having some of the worst slums in Britain. Photo: Heritage Images

Nottingham Forest Football Club team photograph, 1884-1885. The team pictured after they won the Notts senior cup. Back (left to right): T Danks, CJ Caburn, SW Widdowson, Tinsley Lindley. Centre: H Billyfield, T Hancock, F Fox, A Ward. Seated: S Norman, JE Leighton, FW Beardsley, G Unwin. Forest also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 1885.

Nottingham Forest Football Club team photograph, 1884-1885. The team pictured after they won the Notts senior cup. Back (left to right): T Danks, CJ Caburn, SW Widdowson, Tinsley Lindley. Centre: H Billyfield, T Hancock, F Fox, A Ward. Seated: S Norman, JE Leighton, FW Beardsley, G Unwin. Forest also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 1885. Photo: Heritage Images

