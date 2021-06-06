Our retro pages look back at events at North Notts Arena, on Eastgate, Worksop.

Ten nostalgic pictures of events at Worksop's North Notts Arena

Our latest walk along memory lane takes us to Worksop’s North Notts Arena.

By Sam Jackson
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 2:11 pm

The venue, on Eastgate, has hosted many sports, entertainment, business and schools events over the years.

Here are a selection of them from our archieves.

Spot anyone you know?

1. Cooking up a storm

North Notts Arena played host to a Change 4 Life event promoting healthy eating and fitness. Children and parents cookery demonstration included Amanda Newton with children Lewis, six and Ellie, four.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

2. Worksop Music and Drama festival

:Norbridge Primary School's under 12's School Choir.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

3. Healthy eating and fitness

Charlotte Eccleston of Evolve Pilates shows Kaylem Beth Keeling, aged three, the art of pilates watched by grandmother, Ena Keeling.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

4. Charity concert

Worksop Lions organised a concert at North Notts Arena, featuring the Doncaster Concert Band and the Nottingham Royal Engineers, raising money for Help For Heroes and The Royal British Legion. Pictured are Nottinghamshire Co-ordinators Tony and Julie Eaton with their stall.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

