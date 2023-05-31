Take a trip back in time at Sherwood Forest in these retro snaps
Hidden deep in the depths of Sherwood Forest, here are some of our retro finds from the county’s much-loved landmark.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st May 2023, 16:54 BST
With the launch of a new site – asking people across the world to locate Sherwood Forest on a map – we are sharing some retro ‘forest’ finds from our archives.
Photos were taken between 1989 and 2007. Recognise anyone?
Oh, and find out if you can locate Sherwood Forest by playing cyfsf.solidradio.co.uk.
Guesses so far have included the Lake District, Lincolnshire, Salisbury, Wales and even Africa.
