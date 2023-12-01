This retro gallery takes a look at life across North Nottinghamshire over the last century.

There’s plenty of great pictures, including King Charles coming to the area, Mansfield Town playing Arsenal nearly 100 years ago and coalminers at work.

We also have the spotlight on Ollerton, Mansfield, Worksop and tourist attractions around the county.

There is that and plenty more to enjoy.

1 . Politics in Sutton Welsh Liberal statesman David Lloyd George speaking at a meeting in Sutton-in-Ashfield in 1913. Photo: Central Press

2 . A day out at Welbeck Abbey A group of crippled children prepare for a drive to Welbeck Abbey in July 1913. Photo: Topical Press Agency

3 . Crown Farm Miners from the colliery at Crown Farm near Mansfield on their way home from work on 1st August 1926. Photo: Central Press