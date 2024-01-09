We have dug deep into our Worksop Guardian archives to find these great photographs from around town.

From charity events to golfing days, these pictures should bring back some wonderful memories, especially if you hold the Kilton, Shireoaks, Gateford and Manton areas dear.

Take a look and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Kilton Forest Golf Club, Worksop. Lee Westwood officially re-opens the golf club after refurbishments. Picture: Lee Westwood with Kilton Forest Junior Cole Betteridge, 13. The two are pictured with Bassetlaw District Council Chairman Coun Ken Bullivant and the Kilton Forest Juniors. Photo: Mark Fear

Kilton Forest Recreation Ground, Worksop. Paul Rothwell aka Luther, member of the Lincoln County Regulators Wild West re-enactment group at Worksop Festival. Photo: Barrie Codling

Picture at Worksop Festival is Jack Roke, aged eight and Nathan Calvert, six. Photo: Barrie Codling

French Mastifs from left are Frenchie, Lacey, Eric, Rain and Halo. Pictured with James Dalton, nine, Helen Jessop, Paul Lewis, Katie Lewis, Amy Wall and Reece Wall at Worksop Festival at Kilton Forest Recreation Ground. Photo: Barrie Codling