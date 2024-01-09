News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
The Foundation class at Gateford Park Primary school held a Guy Fawkes competition. Lucy Smeeton and James Hamilton with their Guys.The Foundation class at Gateford Park Primary school held a Guy Fawkes competition. Lucy Smeeton and James Hamilton with their Guys.
The Foundation class at Gateford Park Primary school held a Guy Fawkes competition. Lucy Smeeton and James Hamilton with their Guys.

Take a look at these fantastic photographs showing memories of life in the Worksop area down the years - including Kilton, Shireoaks, Gateford and Manton

We have dug deep into our Worksop Guardian archives to find these great photographs from around town.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Feb 2022, 20:58 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 12:54 GMT

From charity events to golfing days, these pictures should bring back some wonderful memories, especially if you hold the Kilton, Shireoaks, Gateford and Manton areas dear.

Take a look and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Get the latest Worksop news and sport, here.

Kilton Forest Golf Club, Worksop. Lee Westwood officially re-opens the golf club after refurbishments. Picture: Lee Westwood with Kilton Forest Junior Cole Betteridge, 13. The two are pictured with Bassetlaw District Council Chairman Coun Ken Bullivant and the Kilton Forest Juniors.

1. Golf club re-opens

Kilton Forest Golf Club, Worksop. Lee Westwood officially re-opens the golf club after refurbishments. Picture: Lee Westwood with Kilton Forest Junior Cole Betteridge, 13. The two are pictured with Bassetlaw District Council Chairman Coun Ken Bullivant and the Kilton Forest Juniors. Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales
Kilton Forest Recreation Ground, Worksop. Paul Rothwell aka Luther, member of the Lincoln County Regulators Wild West re-enactment group at Worksop Festival.

2. Re-enactment group

Kilton Forest Recreation Ground, Worksop. Paul Rothwell aka Luther, member of the Lincoln County Regulators Wild West re-enactment group at Worksop Festival. Photo: Barrie Codling

Photo Sales
Picture at Worksop Festival is Jack Roke, aged eight and Nathan Calvert, six.

3. Worksop Festival

Picture at Worksop Festival is Jack Roke, aged eight and Nathan Calvert, six. Photo: Barrie Codling

Photo Sales
French Mastifs from left are Frenchie, Lacey, Eric, Rain and Halo. Pictured with James Dalton, nine, Helen Jessop, Paul Lewis, Katie Lewis, Amy Wall and Reece Wall at Worksop Festival at Kilton Forest Recreation Ground.

4. Say cheese

French Mastifs from left are Frenchie, Lacey, Eric, Rain and Halo. Pictured with James Dalton, nine, Helen Jessop, Paul Lewis, Katie Lewis, Amy Wall and Reece Wall at Worksop Festival at Kilton Forest Recreation Ground. Photo: Barrie Codling

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Worksop