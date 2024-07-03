Summer solstice: 20 wonderful summer snaps from across the Worksop area

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 13:05 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 12:09 BST
Here are 20 wonderful photos from summers across Worksop throughout the years.

As temperatures heat up, we are looking back at hot days across the area.

Do you recognise anyone from your Worksop Guardian retro archive?

Sir Edmund Hilary School, The Oval, Worksop. Summer fair. Picture: from left is Hope Catton, Scarlett Catton, Daisy Catton, and Lauryn Bennett.

1. Summer at school

Sir Edmund Hilary School, The Oval, Worksop. Summer fair. Picture: from left is Hope Catton, Scarlett Catton, Daisy Catton, and Lauryn Bennett. Photo: Mark Fear

The Canch is still a popular place for families to visit in the summer months.

2. Summer fun

The Canch is still a popular place for families to visit in the summer months. Photo: Jamie Wharam

Treetops Nursery, Celtic Point, Worksop. Picture: Danielle Starczenski - Nursery Nurse and Madison Bartrop.

3. Treetops Nursery

Treetops Nursery, Celtic Point, Worksop. Picture: Danielle Starczenski - Nursery Nurse and Madison Bartrop. Photo: Mark Fear

Clumber Park, Worksop. Hot weather in Worksop. 2010.

4. Clumber Park picnic

Clumber Park, Worksop. Hot weather in Worksop. 2010. Photo: Mark Fear

