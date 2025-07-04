Sherwood Forest retro: Do you remember when the Major Oak was badly damaged by arsonists?

The Major Oak in Sherwood Forest was badly damaged by a fire started by arsonists on August 30, 1982.

The historic Major Oak tree in Sherwood Forest, known as the legendary hideout of the folklore hero Robin Hood, suffered significant damage in a fire set by arsonists on August 30, 1982, as confirmed by Nottinghamshire Police at the time.

Records show that firefighters battled the blaze and managed to bring it under control, reporting that the fire was intentionally started by vandals.

Although no one knows the exact age, the tree is estimated to be between 800 and 1,100 years of age.

A photo of the 1982 Major Oak fire as featured in Fire Magazine and supplied by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

If we consider the earliest estimate, it has witnessed significant historical events, including the time of the Vikings, the Battle of Hastings, Agincourt, Waterloo, and the births and deaths of notable figures like Shakespeare, Henry VII, Dickens, Darwin, Newton, Chaucer, and Cromwell.

It has also endured the two world wars and the reigns of over 50 monarchs. In short, it has seen a great deal of history.

In 2022, the Major Oak was selected as one of 70 ancient trees from around the UK which took their place in the Queen’s Green Canopy, a 70th Jubilee programme to inspire the planting of new trees across the country.

The tree is hollow inside and has a hole in the trunk that visitors used to climb into.

But the Major Oak has been fenced off from visitors since the 1970s to protect it.

Now supported by metal poles, it is estimated to weigh about 23 tonnes.

The Major Oak is now cared for using a combination of historical and modern techniques, focusing on reducing the impact of natural events and human activity.

Current efforts prioritise soil health by allowing vegetation to grow naturally around the tree, which aids root development and aeration.

Fencing protects the roots from being compacted by visitors.

Innovative methods, such as soil sensors and watering systems, are also employed to monitor and support the tree's health.

Recently, in response to soaring temperatures, 3,000 litres of water were delivered to the tree's roots.

This effort is part of ongoing initiatives to help the ancient oak during increased temperatures, which has put it under significant stress.

To find out more about the Major Oak and Sherwood Forest, check out visitsherwood.co.uk.