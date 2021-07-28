Here are a selection of photographs from when the Olympic torch was carried by Worksop residents and visited the town ahead of the Olympic Games in London.
Can you spot any familiar faces?
1. All smiles
Fundraising day at Max Spielmann for Help for Heroes, Olympic torch bearer Tony Eaton posed for pictures with the torch to raise money for the charity. Pictured is Tony Eaton with Logan Larkey, nine and shop manager Janet Muxlow.
Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Charity fundraising
Macmillan's Big Walk at Clumber Park, Worksop. Pictured second from left is the Grantham Olympic torch bearer Tam Seamark, who has raised more than £3,000 for Macmillan. Tam is pictured with Jo Newman, Selena Rechnic and Hayley Sleigh.
Photo: Mark Fear
3. Sports event
Sports event at the Farr Community Centre recreation grounds. Event officially opened by Coun Kevin Greaves and Olympic torch bearer Keeley Shaw.
Photo: Mark Fear
4. Big Day Out
Bassetlaw Big Day Out at Clumber Park, members of Worksop Dukeries Rotary Club with Olympic torch bearer Tony Eaton.
Photo: Rachel Atkins