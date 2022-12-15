News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
Pupils from Ordsall Primary School sang Christmas carols with the help from the Worksop Miners Welfare Brass Band in 2009
Pupils from Ordsall Primary School sang Christmas carols with the help from the Worksop Miners Welfare Brass Band in 2009

Retro: Look back at these Worksop Christmas carol concerts as children sang their hearts out

The traditional songs of Christmas time have filled the air for hundreds of years.

By Lucy Ball
4 minutes ago

The season of carols is here once again – here’s a quick snapshot of school children in and near Worksop singing their festive songs from more than ten years ago.

1. Norbridge School

Christmas tree light switch on at Bassetlaw Hospital where pupils from Norbridge School took part in singing Christmas carols in 2009. Pictured with Margaret Cox.

Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales

2. Norbridge School

Christmas tree light switch on at Bassetlaw Hospital in 2008 and pupils from Norbridge School take part in singing Christmas carols.

Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales

3. Norbridge School

Pupils from Norbridge School students sang Christmas carols at Bassetlaw Hospital 2008.

Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales

4. Priory Primary School

Priory Primary School children sang Christmas carols at a coffee morning at Worksop library in 2008

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Worksop