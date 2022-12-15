The traditional songs of Christmas time have filled the air for hundreds of years.
The season of carols is here once again – here’s a quick snapshot of school children in and near Worksop singing their festive songs from more than ten years ago.
1. Norbridge School
Christmas tree light switch on at Bassetlaw Hospital where pupils from Norbridge School took part in singing Christmas carols in 2009. Pictured with Margaret Cox.
Photo: Mark Fear
2. Norbridge School
Christmas tree light switch on at Bassetlaw Hospital in 2008 and pupils from Norbridge School take part in singing Christmas carols.
Photo: Mark Fear
3. Norbridge School
Pupils from Norbridge School students sang Christmas carols at Bassetlaw Hospital 2008.
Photo: Mark Fear
4. Priory Primary School
Priory Primary School children sang Christmas carols at a coffee morning at Worksop library in 2008
Photo: Rachel Atkins