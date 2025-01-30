Retro: A look back at Clipstone Colliery in its heyday

By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Dec 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 17:39 BST
As the Clipstone Headstocks Museum prepares to open to the public, we are looking back at the colliery during its heyday through 12 fantastic photos.

Clipstone Colliery was a coal mine that first opened in 1922 and operated until 2003.

Clipstone Headstocks Museum, on Mansfield Road, is operated by the Nottinghamshire Mining Heritage Centre CIC and aims to celebrate the area's rich industrial heritage.

In 2020, Stuart Mills purchased the site and began redeveloping it into a visitor attraction and museum.

These photos showcase the mine at the height of its mining glory.

A rare photograph from more than 100 years ago of Clipstone miners.

1. Clipstone miners

A rare photograph from more than 100 years ago of Clipstone miners. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Miners return to work in 1994 as the mine was reopened.

2. 1994

Miners return to work in 1994 as the mine was reopened. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Colliery staff are pictured here in 1981.

3. 1981

Colliery staff are pictured here in 1981. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Miners returning to work after the pit's brief closure in 1993.

4. 1994

Miners returning to work after the pit's brief closure in 1993. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice