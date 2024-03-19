Check out these 16 retro snaps from the Worksop Guardian archives, featuring Easter bonnets, chocolate, and fundraising fun.
1. Easter bonnet winners
New Manton Primary School, Kingston Road, Worksop. Easter Bonnet parade winners. Picture L-R: Daniel Brown (4), Paige Cottingham (6), Karl Harrison (10), Leah Hardy (9) & Kayley Moore (6) as of 2006. Photo: Worksop Guardian
2. Easter Extravaganza
Staff from Worksop's Campbells factory and members of the Valley Social Club pictured at their Easter Extravaganza event, held at the Manton Primary School, where club members were treated to an evening of singing and sketches from the Claylands Avenue workers. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. DRI's Children's Hospital
Jacob Reynolds, in 2006, of Worksop, is pictured with an Easter Egg, courtesy of Asda. Jacob is a patient at DRI's Children's Hospital. Photo: Steve Taylor
4. Competition
Worksop Guardian/Sainsburys Easter Egg competition winners from left, Chardonnay, Gail and Shannon Wright. Photo: Worksop Guardian