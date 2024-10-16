Memorial Service for Queen Victoria in 1901. The service taking place in the Market Place in front of the Exchange. Victoria died at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight, on 22 January 1901 after a reign which lasted almost 64 years, the longest in British history. She was buried at Windsor beside Prince Albert, in the Frogmore Royal Mausoleum, which she had built for their final resting place.placeholder image
Rare historic pictures show what Nottinghamshire used to be like over a century ago

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Oct 2024, 12:41 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 14:23 BST
We have dug into the archives to bring you these wonderful images which capture life around Nottinghamshire over a century ago.

The images show a different looking county with traditional ways of life, Nottingham Forest in 1913 and the England Test cricket XI in 1899 in what was WG Grace's final Test at Trent Bridge all featuring,

There’s a state funeral for Queen Victoria in 1901. We also have an elephant making its way through Bulwell when the circus came to town, the Goose Fair in 1907 and 1908 and a nod to Nottingham’s lace industry.

That, and plenty more, in this cracking gallery. Take a look and enjoy.

1. Memorial Service for Queen Victoria

Memorial Service for Queen Victoria in 1901. The service taking place in the Market Place in front of the Exchange. Victoria died at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight, on 22 January 1901 after a reign which lasted almost 64 years, the longest in British history. She was buried at Windsor beside Prince Albert, in the Frogmore Royal Mausoleum, which she had built for their final resting place. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images

Haymaking in Clifton in 1895.

2. Haymaking - 1895

Haymaking in Clifton in 1895. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images

A German Opel racer leaving Welbeck Abbey, the seat of the dukes of Portland, during the Prince Henry Cup Tour.

3. Welbeck Abbey

A German Opel racer leaving Welbeck Abbey, the seat of the dukes of Portland, during the Prince Henry Cup Tour. Photo: Getty Images

Nottingham Market square is pictured, circa 1900.

4. Nottingham Market square

Nottingham Market square is pictured, circa 1900. Photo: Getty Images

