Outwood Academy Valley prom night at the West Retford Hotel, in 2009. Spot any familiar faces?

Pictures: Outwood Academy Valley's end of school prom in 2009

These photos are a snapshot of the highly anticipated party of the year when school leavers held their high school prom.

By Sam Jackson
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 2:55 pm

Do you recognise anyone from these pictures from Outwood Academy Valley’s prom in 2009?

Donning their best suits and stunning prom dresses, these students were all set for the big occasion.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Sam Jackson, editor.

1. All smiles

The best dresses and sharpest suits were on display as pupils dressed in their finery.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Buy photo

2. Arriving in style

Pupils arrived to the event in style with some renting a limousine for the occasion.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Buy photo

3. Stunning dresses

Students wore an array of different ballgowns in different colours and styles.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Buy photo

4. Celebrating with friends

The prom at the West Retford Hotel was the time to celebrate the end of their school life.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 2