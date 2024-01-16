News you can trust since 1895
Photos: Ten community snaps from Worksop over the years

Here at your Worksop Guardian, we have covered plenty of community stories over the years – so here are ten ‘retro’ photos from our archives. Do you remember the story?
By Phoebe Cox
Published 16th Jan 2024, 17:05 GMT

From businesses, to schools, sport and visits – here are ten ‘retro’ photos from our Worksop archive.

Do you recognise anyone?

Cast members of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves rehearse for for a pantomime from Worksop Light Operatics. Year: 2008

1. Worksop Light Operatics.

Cast members of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves rehearse for for a pantomime from Worksop Light Operatics. Year: 2008 Photo: Worksop Guardian

Bassetlaw Hospital, Blyth Road, Worksop. Fundraiser Sally Richardson raffled off a Tour de France 2007 banner in aid of Bassetlaw Breast Care. Picture: Sally Richardson (Fund Raiser, NHS) with the huge banner laid out on the floor.

2. Bassetlaw Hospital

Bassetlaw Hospital, Blyth Road, Worksop. Fundraiser Sally Richardson raffled off a Tour de France 2007 banner in aid of Bassetlaw Breast Care. Picture: Sally Richardson (Fund Raiser, NHS) with the huge banner laid out on the floor. Photo: Mark Fear

Worksop Town FC, Sandy Lane, Worksop. Worksop Town FC vs Hednesford FC. Picture: Andy White. The match took place on December 29, 2007. What was the score?

3. Worksop Town FC

Worksop Town FC, Sandy Lane, Worksop. Worksop Town FC vs Hednesford FC. Picture: Andy White. The match took place on December 29, 2007. What was the score? Photo: Mark Fear

Far left, reporter Sam Chetwynd speaking to North Notts College media students regarding possible cuts made to EMA funds. The photo was taken in 2011.

4. North Notts College

Far left, reporter Sam Chetwynd speaking to North Notts College media students regarding possible cuts made to EMA funds. The photo was taken in 2011. Photo: Mark Fear

