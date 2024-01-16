Here at your Worksop Guardian, we have covered plenty of community stories over the years – so here are ten ‘retro’ photos from our archives. Do you remember the story?
1. Worksop Light Operatics.
Cast members of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves rehearse for for a pantomime from Worksop Light Operatics. Year: 2008 Photo: Worksop Guardian
2. Bassetlaw Hospital
Bassetlaw Hospital, Blyth Road, Worksop. Fundraiser Sally Richardson raffled off a Tour de France 2007 banner in aid of Bassetlaw Breast Care.
Picture: Sally Richardson (Fund Raiser, NHS) with the huge banner laid out on the floor. Photo: Mark Fear
3. Worksop Town FC
Worksop Town FC, Sandy Lane, Worksop. Worksop Town FC vs Hednesford FC. Picture: Andy White. The match took place on December 29, 2007. What was the score? Photo: Mark Fear
4. North Notts College
Far left, reporter Sam Chetwynd speaking to North Notts College media students regarding possible cuts made to EMA funds. The photo was taken in 2011. Photo: Mark Fear