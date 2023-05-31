News you can trust since 1895
Foundation pupils at Robin Hood Primary School meet up with Sherwood Forest legend Robin Hood when he visited the Mansfield Woodhouse School with a sapling from the Major Oak. They are from left, Louise Keogh, Joshua Lancashire and Connor Sheldon. 2007.Foundation pupils at Robin Hood Primary School meet up with Sherwood Forest legend Robin Hood when he visited the Mansfield Woodhouse School with a sapling from the Major Oak. They are from left, Louise Keogh, Joshua Lancashire and Connor Sheldon. 2007.
Foundation pupils at Robin Hood Primary School meet up with Sherwood Forest legend Robin Hood when he visited the Mansfield Woodhouse School with a sapling from the Major Oak. They are from left, Louise Keogh, Joshua Lancashire and Connor Sheldon. 2007.

Photos: Take a trip back in time at Sherwood Forest in these retro finds

Hidden deep in the depths of Sherwood Forest, here are some of our retro finds from the county’s much-loved landmark.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st May 2023, 14:46 BST

With the launch of a new site – asking people across the world to locate Sherwood Forest on a map – we are sharing some retro ‘forest’ finds from our archives.

Photos were taken between 1989 and 2007. Recognise anyone?

Oh, and find out if you can locate Sherwood Forest by playing cyfsf.solidradio.co.uk.

Guesses so far have included the Lake District, Lincolnshire, Salisbury, Wales and even Africa.

Andrew Adams from Ranskill with grandsons Matthew and Joseph Turner, aged eight and five, with Robin Hood, enjoy the Sherwood Forest visitor trail at the Major Oak in Edwinstowe. 2007.

1. Visitor trail

Andrew Adams from Ranskill with grandsons Matthew and Joseph Turner, aged eight and five, with Robin Hood, enjoy the Sherwood Forest visitor trail at the Major Oak in Edwinstowe. 2007. Photo: Shirley Watson

More from 2007. Robin Hood leads the way at the launch of some new pathways in Sherwood Forest.

2. New (old) pathways

More from 2007. Robin Hood leads the way at the launch of some new pathways in Sherwood Forest. Photo: Roger Grayson

Gilthill Primary School Supporting the Bid for lottery funding for Sherwood Forest. Pictured from left to right, Harry Brown, year one teacher Caroline Banton and Max Brough, aged five.

3. Support from schools

Gilthill Primary School Supporting the Bid for lottery funding for Sherwood Forest. Pictured from left to right, Harry Brown, year one teacher Caroline Banton and Max Brough, aged five. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Sherwood Forest Country Park, Paul Cook - head ranger, as of 2007.

4. In the depths of the forest

Sherwood Forest Country Park, Paul Cook - head ranger, as of 2007. Photo: Dennis Lound

