Photos: Retro snaps from Worksop to Retford over the years

By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Jun 2024, 14:52 BST
Here are 12 retro snaps from across the Worksop and Retford area…

Do you recognise anyone from your Guardian archives?

Do you know the year each photo was taken?

Clumber Park, Conservation Centre. Clumber Park, Conservation Centre are holding a Mushrooms, toadstools & fungi day. Picture: L-R Christin List & Vicky Buckberry (National Trust Education Assistants).

1. Clumber Park

Clumber Park, Conservation Centre. Clumber Park, Conservation Centre are holding a Mushrooms, toadstools & fungi day. Picture: L-R Christin List & Vicky Buckberry (National Trust Education Assistants). Photo: Rachel Atkins

Worksop, Clumber Park. Norwich Union MSA Classic Car Rally. Clumber Park was a checkpoint on the York route of the rally. Picture: John & Lynne Atkinson from Nelson, Lancashire with their Daimler SP 250.

2. Worksop

Worksop, Clumber Park. Norwich Union MSA Classic Car Rally. Clumber Park was a checkpoint on the York route of the rally. Picture: John & Lynne Atkinson from Nelson, Lancashire with their Daimler SP 250. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Shireoaks, Village Hall. Shireoaks Local History Group have produced a collection of mugs commemorating the village. Picture: Shireoaks Local History Group members with the commemorative mugs. L-R Peter Lingard (chairman), Bernie Ayton (treasurer & archivist) & Pete Brammer (committee member).

3. Shireoaks

Shireoaks, Village Hall. Shireoaks Local History Group have produced a collection of mugs commemorating the village. Picture: Shireoaks Local History Group members with the commemorative mugs. L-R Peter Lingard (chairman), Bernie Ayton (treasurer & archivist) & Pete Brammer (committee member). Photo: Rachel Atkins

Bassetlaw Breastcare Appeal officials at Clumber Park Hotel.

4. Bassetlaw Breastcare Appeal

Bassetlaw Breastcare Appeal officials at Clumber Park Hotel. Photo: National World

