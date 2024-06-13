Do you recognise anyone from your Guardian archives?
Do you know the year each photo was taken?
1. Clumber Park
Clumber Park, Conservation Centre. Clumber Park, Conservation Centre are holding a Mushrooms, toadstools & fungi day. Picture: L-R Christin List & Vicky Buckberry (National Trust Education Assistants). Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Worksop
Worksop, Clumber Park. Norwich Union MSA Classic Car Rally. Clumber Park was a checkpoint on the York route of the rally. Picture: John & Lynne Atkinson from Nelson, Lancashire with their Daimler SP 250. Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Shireoaks
Shireoaks, Village Hall. Shireoaks Local History Group have produced a collection of mugs commemorating the village. Picture: Shireoaks Local History Group members with the commemorative mugs. L-R Peter Lingard (chairman), Bernie Ayton (treasurer & archivist) & Pete Brammer (committee member). Photo: Rachel Atkins
4. Bassetlaw Breastcare Appeal
Bassetlaw Breastcare Appeal officials at Clumber Park Hotel. Photo: National World