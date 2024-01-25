Photos: Here are 12 retro photos of fire and rescue crews from Ashfield, Eastwood, Mansfield and Worksop
Here is a look back at some retro photos from crews at Nottinghamshire fire and rescue service – with firefighters from stations in Eastwood, Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Jan 2024, 17:15 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 17:26 GMT
If you want to find out more about the Nottinghamshire fire service – readers can see mansfieldfiremuseum.org.uk and arrange to visit the museum for a closer look at more retro photos, artefacts, service appliances and industry history.
Here are 12 retro snaps from our archives...
1 / 3