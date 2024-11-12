Photos: A look back at 9 Children In Need snaps across Worksop over the years

BBC Children In Need 2024 takes place on Friday, November 15 and will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm.
Do you recognise anyone from the photos below?
1. Children in Need
Xcetra, Bridge Place, Worksop. Children in Need fundraiser. Picture: L-R: Staff Becca Hodkins, Tilly Hodgson and Amy Cooley. Photo: Mark Fear
2. Charlie's Fun Factory
Charlie's Fun Factory, Ashley Hotel, Carlton Road, Worksop. Children in Need Fundraisers. Picture: L-R Emma Fox (Fun Factory Co-ordinator) and Kether Knight (Fun Factory, Team Member). Photo: Mark Fear
3. Dukeries Garden Centre
Dukeries Garden Centre, Worksop - Children In Need appeal. Photo: Submitted
4. Fundraiser
Netto, Raymoth Lane, Worksop. Children in Need fundraiser at Netto. Picture: Staff L-R: Oliver Hopkinson, Gordon Beeston, Lyndis Beeston (Deputy Manager) and Tracey White. Photo: Mark Fear
