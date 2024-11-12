Photos: A look back at 9 Children In Need snaps across Worksop over the years

By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Nov 2024, 13:41 BST
As Children In Need returns this Friday, here are a selection of snapshots from fundraising events in Worksop over the years.

BBC Children In Need 2024 takes place on Friday, November 15 and will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm.

Do you recognise anyone from the photos below?

Xcetra, Bridge Place, Worksop. Children in Need fundraiser. Picture: L-R: Staff Becca Hodkins, Tilly Hodgson and Amy Cooley.

1. Children in Need

Xcetra, Bridge Place, Worksop. Children in Need fundraiser. Picture: L-R: Staff Becca Hodkins, Tilly Hodgson and Amy Cooley. Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales
Charlie's Fun Factory, Ashley Hotel, Carlton Road, Worksop. Children in Need Fundraisers. Picture: L-R Emma Fox (Fun Factory Co-ordinator) and Kether Knight (Fun Factory, Team Member).

2. Charlie's Fun Factory

Charlie's Fun Factory, Ashley Hotel, Carlton Road, Worksop. Children in Need Fundraisers. Picture: L-R Emma Fox (Fun Factory Co-ordinator) and Kether Knight (Fun Factory, Team Member). Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales
Dukeries Garden Centre, Worksop - Children In Need appeal.

3. Dukeries Garden Centre

Dukeries Garden Centre, Worksop - Children In Need appeal. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Netto, Raymoth Lane, Worksop. Children in Need fundraiser at Netto. Picture: Staff L-R: Oliver Hopkinson, Gordon Beeston, Lyndis Beeston (Deputy Manager) and Tracey White.

4. Fundraiser

Netto, Raymoth Lane, Worksop. Children in Need fundraiser at Netto. Picture: Staff L-R: Oliver Hopkinson, Gordon Beeston, Lyndis Beeston (Deputy Manager) and Tracey White. Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Children in NeedWorksopBBC One
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice