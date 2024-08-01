Photos: A look back at 50 years of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

If you want to find out more about the Nottinghamshire fire service – readers can view mansfieldfiremuseum.org.uk and arrange to visit the museum for a closer look at more retro photos, artefacts, service appliances and industry history.
Here are 16 retro snaps from our archives...
1. Worksop, 2006
Worksop Fire Brigade - Matt Lloyd (firefighter) with Joshua Perkins (then aged five). Photo: Mark Fear
2. 1965
Nottinghamshire firefighters in 1965. Photo: National World
3. Mansfield
Mansfield fire station, 1980. Photo: National World
4. Eastwood
Eastwood fire station charity car wash. l-r firefighters Dave Caress, Paul Oldnall, Tom Ball, crew manager Paul Bradley, firefighter Brian Kinton and volunteer Finn Syson in 2009. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne