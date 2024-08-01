Photos: A look back at 50 years of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Jan 2024, 17:15 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 15:13 BST
This year, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is commemorating 50 years of serving the people of Nottinghamshire – here are some retro photos with firefighters from stations in Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop.

If you want to find out more about the Nottinghamshire fire service – readers can view mansfieldfiremuseum.org.uk and arrange to visit the museum for a closer look at more retro photos, artefacts, service appliances and industry history.

Here are 16 retro snaps from our archives...

Worksop Fire Brigade - Matt Lloyd (firefighter) with Joshua Perkins (then aged five).

1. Worksop, 2006

Worksop Fire Brigade - Matt Lloyd (firefighter) with Joshua Perkins (then aged five). Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales
Nottinghamshire firefighters in 1965.

2. 1965

Nottinghamshire firefighters in 1965. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Mansfield fire station, 1980.

3. Mansfield

Mansfield fire station, 1980. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Eastwood fire station charity car wash. l-r firefighters Dave Caress, Paul Oldnall, Tom Ball, crew manager Paul Bradley, firefighter Brian Kinton and volunteer Finn Syson in 2009.

4. Eastwood

Eastwood fire station charity car wash. l-r firefighters Dave Caress, Paul Oldnall, Tom Ball, crew manager Paul Bradley, firefighter Brian Kinton and volunteer Finn Syson in 2009. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue ServiceNottinghamshireMansfieldAshfieldWorksop